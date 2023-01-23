With a market valuation of ₹91.11 Cr, Global Capital Markets Ltd. is a small-cap business that operates in the financial services industry. The company is classified as a non-banking financial company (NBFC) with the RBI.

The company has said today in a stock exchange filing that “the meeting of Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Friday, January 27, 2023 to consider the following agenda: 1. Sub-Division of face value of Equity Shares; 2. Increase in Authorized Capital of the Company. 3. Issue of Bonus Equity Shares of Rs. 1/- each; 4. Change in Memorandum of Association of the Company for giving effect of the change in Authorized Capital and Face Value of Equity Shares; 5. Seek approval of the members of the Company for the above referred items, by way of Postal Ballot Rules or EOGM."

The company has also informed stock exchanges that “the meeting of Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday, February 9, 2023 to consider and approve Un-Audited Financial Results for the 3rd quarter ended on 31st December 2022 for the Financial Year ended on 31st March 2023."

The shares of Global Capital Markets Ltd closed today on the BSE at an upper circuit limit of ₹36.60 apiece level, up by 4.87% from the previous close of ₹34.90. Since January 13th, the stock has been moving near its upper circuit limit. The stock recorded a total volume of 171,837 shares compared to the 20-Day average volume of 62,341 shares. The stock cost has risen from ₹4.80 in January 2018 to the current price level during the past five years, representing a multibagger return of 662.50%.

The stock price climbed from ₹0.53 in February 2020 to the current market price during the past three years, resulting in a multibagger return of 6,805%. The stock gained ₹5.97 from January 2022 to the present market price in the past year, representing a multibagger return of 513.07%. The stock has appreciated 11.59% YTD so far in 2023. The scrip touched a 52-week-high of 45.00 on (20/12/2022) and a 52-week-low of ₹3.79 (01/06/2022).

