Penny stock hit 5% upper circuit as Board to mull stock split and bonus shares

The company has said today in a stock exchange filing that “the meeting of Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Friday, January 27, 2023 to consider the following agenda: 1. Sub-Division of face value of Equity Shares; 2. Increase in Authorized Capital of the Company. 3. Issue of Bonus Equity Shares of Rs. 1/- each; 4. Change in Memorandum of Association of the Company for giving effect of the change in Authorized Capital and Face Value of Equity Shares; 5. Seek approval of the members of the Company for the above referred items, by way of Postal Ballot Rules or EOGM."