Shree Securities Ltd is a small-cap company having a market cap of ₹77.09 Cr and the company deals in the financial sector as a Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC). The company is listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange Ltd. as well as the Calcutta Stock Exchange Ltd. After the Board of Declared record date for stock split, shares of Shree Securities ended Friday on the BSE at a new 52-week low.

“In continuation to our intimation dated 13th March, 2023 and in compliance with Regulation 42 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirement) Regulations, 2015 and pursuant to Section 91 of the Companies Act, 2013, Members of the Company hereby informed that the Company has fixed Record Date for Sub-division in face value of Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- to Re 1/- each. The details of the same are as under:

Scrip Code: 538975

Purpose: Sub-division in face value of Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- to Re. 1/- each

Record Date: 6th April, 2023

ISIN: INE397C01018," said Shree Securities in a stock exchange filing.

During the quarter ended December 2022 the company recorded a net income of Rs 0.13 Cr compared to ₹0.12 Cr recorded during the quarter ended December 2021. The company posted net expenses of ₹0.01 Cr during Q3FY23 compared to ₹0.07 Cr during Q3FY22. Shree Securities said its EBIT stood at Rs 0.12 Cr during Q3FY23 compared to ₹0.06 Cr recorded in the same quarter of FY22 and its net profit reached ₹0.12 Cr during Q3FY23 compared to ₹0.06 Cr reported during the year-ago quarter. The EPS of Shree Securities stood at Rs 0.02 during Q3FY23 as against ₹0.01 during Q3FY22.

The shares of Shree Securities closed on the BSE on Friday at a new 52-week-low level of ₹9.66 apiece, down by 4.92% from the previous close of ₹10.16. The stock recorded a total volume average of 11,84,408 shares and a deliverable volume average of 6,61,659 shares or 55.86%. In the last 1 year, the stock has fallen 58.68% and on a YTD basis it has fallen 56.49% so far in 2023. The stock touched a 52-week-high of ₹34.05 on (06/12/2022), indicating that after marking a fresh 52-week-low on Friday, the stock was seen trading 71.62% below the 1-year high. During Q3FY23, the company recorded a promoter shareholding of 30.63% and a public stake of 69.37%.

