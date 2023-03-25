Penny stock hit fresh 52-week-low as Board declares record date for stock split2 min read . Updated: 25 Mar 2023, 03:18 PM IST
Shree Securities Ltd is a small-cap company having a market cap of ₹77.09 Cr and the company deals in the financial sector as a Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC). The company is listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange Ltd. as well as the Calcutta Stock Exchange Ltd. After the Board of Declared record date for stock split, shares of Shree Securities ended Friday on the BSE at a new 52-week low.
