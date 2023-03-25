Penny stock hit fresh 52-week-low as Board declares record date for stock split

The shares of Shree Securities closed on the BSE on Friday at a new 52-week-low level of ₹9.66 apiece, down by 4.92% from the previous close of ₹10.16. The stock recorded a total volume average of 11,84,408 shares and a deliverable volume average of 6,61,659 shares or 55.86%. In the last 1 year, the stock has fallen 58.68% and on a YTD basis it has fallen 56.49% so far in 2023. The stock touched a 52-week-high of ₹34.05 on (06/12/2022), indicating that after marking a fresh 52-week-low on Friday, the stock was seen trading 71.62% below the 1-year high. During Q3FY23, the company recorded a promoter shareholding of 30.63% and a public stake of 69.37%.