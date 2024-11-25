Hello User
Penny stock hits 5% upper circuit as company completes ₹31 crore order from Reliance Industries

Shivangini

  • Penny stock: Gujarat Toolroom share price was trading in the green, up 4.99 per cent, at 13.26 apiece, on November 25, at 11:58 am, on BSE following the successful completion of an order from Reliance Industries.

Gujarat Toolroom share price was hit its upper circuit of 5 per cent at 13.26 apiece, on November 25, at 11:58 am, on BSE

Penny stock: Shares of Gujarat Toolroom Limited, a Gujarat-based company, hit the 5 per cent upper circuit on Monday, November 25 after the company said it has successfully executed an order worth 31 crore for Reliance Industries.

This achievement marks another significant milestone in our collaboration with Reliance Industries, underscoring our capability to deliver high-quality projects within stipulated timelines, the company said in an exchange filing on Monday.

Gujarat Toolroom has now completed 60 crore worth of orders for Reliance Industries in the current financial year.

Gujarat Toolroom share price was trading in the green, up 4.99 per cent, at 13.26 apiece at 11:58 am on BSE. The company enjoys a market capitalisation of 212.35 crore. Meanwhile, Reliance Industries share price was up 2.49 per cent at 1297.50 at 12:14 pm.

Gujarat Toolroom expressed optimism about securing additional orders from Reliance in the coming months, which could further boost revenue and profitability.

These accomplishments highlight our company’s unwavering commitment to excellence, innovation, and building long-term relationships with industry leaders, it added.

Gujarat Toolroom fundraise

Earlier this year, in October, Gujarat Toolroom Limited raised 50 crore via a Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) at an issue price of 11.50 per share. The offering saw strong participation from institutional investors, including Zeta Global Funds and Eminence Global Fund PCC Trade Fund.

In its exchange filing, the company stated, “Gujarat Toolroom is delighted to announce the successful completion of its Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP), raising 50 crore through the issue and allotment of 4,34,78,260 equity shares at a price of 11.50 per share, including a premium of 10.50 per share. This represents a significant milestone in the Company’s ongoing growth journey."

Zeta Global Funds (OEIC) PCC Ltd and Eminence Global Fund PCC Trade Fund 1 each subscribed to 2,17,39,130 equity shares, collectively accounting for 50% of the total allotment, according to a filing.

Other developments

In addition, the company declared a 100 per cent dividend for the last quarter, showcasing its robust cash flow and consistent value delivery to shareholders.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Shivangini

Shivangini tracks corporate actions and energy sector. She has a keen interest in markets and BFSI. She has been working as a business journalist for over 3 years. She pursued her PG Diploma in English Journalism from IIMC, Delhi. For story leads, you can reach her at Shivangini@htdigital.in or Tweet to @shivi_tweets.
