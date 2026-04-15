Penny stock hits 5% upper circuit amid bull trend on Dalal Street

Penny stock, AVI Polymers, rallied 5% in intraday deals on Wednesday, April 15, following a positive sentiment in the Indian stock market and the launch of its agri-tech platform, KrishiBuddy. The stock also witnessed higher-than-usual volumes in trade today.

AVI Polymers shares were locked in the upper price band at ₹11.71 on the BSE. As of 3.05 pm, 80.92 lakh shares of the company, having a market capitalisation of just ₹110 crore, had changed hands on the BSE as against the two-week average of 9,425 shares, signalling strong investor interest.

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The positive broader market sentiment also helped drive the interest in the penny stock. The BSE barometer Sensex surged 1.70% to above 78,170, while Nifty 50 also added 1.70% to top 245,200 levels, following reports of a possible second round of truce talks between the US and Iran, which could help end the West Asia conflict that started on February 28.

AVI Polymers launches KrishiBuddy Meanwhile, AVI Polymers today announced the launch of the smart farming application, KrishiBuddy, by its subsidiary, as it looks to create highly scalable and technology-driven revenue streams.

The platform is now accessible to the public at large and offers various services to farmers like predictive financial modelling, pest and disease risk management and export enablement, among other features.

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"KrishiBuddy is a comprehensive, AI-powered smart farming assistant designed to democratise corporate-level agricultural data for the Indian smallholder farmer. Engineered to bypass traditional literacy and technological barriers, the platform is positioned to capture a significant share of India’s rapidly expanding $9 billion agritech market," the company said in an exchange filing.

The company added that the platform’s architecture supports multiple monetisation channels, including a B2B agri-input marketplace (commission model), premium SaaS subscriptions for large-scale FPOs, and the aggregation of verified, anonymised agricultural data to facilitate alternative credit scoring for financial institutions and microfinance lenders.

The management believes this deployment will act as a major catalyst for AVI Eco Spark Private Limited, driving robust user acquisition and laying the operational foundation for our upcoming loT hardware rollouts, according to the filing.

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Some of the features that the app offers are: conversational interface, allowing farmers to interact via voice, text, or image uploads in colloquial regional languages; powerful satellite imagery to provide real-time crop health monitoring and incorporates a hyper-localised 'Profit Calculator' and 'Market Price' arbitrage dashboard, enabling farmers to calculate net margins prior to sowing.

Additionally, it offers localised, early-warming pest alerts and targeted Al recommendations for pesticide intervention. The app also features a dedicated Export Calculator to facilitate cross-border trade.

AVI Polymers share price trend Despite a turbulent stock market trend, penny stock AVI Polymers shares have performed well in the near and long term.

While the stock has lost 58% in a month amid profit taking, it remains 94% higher in six months and 89% in a year. The stock has also offered multibagger gains with a 239% rise in five years and 285% increase in 10 years.

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Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.