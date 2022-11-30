Penny stock hits 5% upper circuit as Board decides to issue stock split1 min read . Updated: 30 Nov 2022, 04:56 PM IST
With a market cap of ₹224.24 Cr, Shree Securities Ltd. is a small-cap company that operates in the financial services industry. The company invests in both listed and unlisted shares in addition to its NBFC business activity of lending money to its customers. Shree Securities is registered as a Non-Banking Financial Company with RBI and today the Board of Directors of the company informed stock exchanges that they will meet on Friday, 16th December, 2022 to consider and approve the proposal of stock split.