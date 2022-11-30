Penny stock hits 5% upper circuit as Board decides to issue stock split

On the BSE, the shares of Shree Securities Ltd. closed today at a 5% upper circuit limit at a price of Rs. 28.10. The stock's chart pattern reveals that an upper circuit trend has been on the way since November 17. In comparison to the 20-Day average volume of 509,751 shares, the stock had a total volume of 1,360,390 shares today. The stock has produced a multibagger return of 104.07% over the past five years and a multibagger return of 124.80% over the past three years. The stock has appreciated 26.18% over the past year, and YTD, it has climbed 20.19% in 2022. The stock had touched a 52-week-high of ₹30.40 on (10/10/2022) and a 52-week-low of ₹16.90 on (01/11/2022). For the quarter ended September or Q2FY23, the company posted a promoter shareholding of 30.62% and a public stake of 69.36%.