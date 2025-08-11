Penny stock hits upper circuit after 1:10 stock split, 1:1 bonus shares move; details here

Shares of Welcure Drugs & Pharmaceuticals hit a 5% upper circuit limit during Monday's trading session following the company's announcement that its board will evaluate two significant proposals: a 1:10 stock split of equity shares (transforming one equity share into ten) and the potential issuance of bonus shares at a 1:1 ratio (offering one bonus share for each one held).

Advertisement

These initiatives are intended to enhance the company's liquidity, broaden its shareholder base, and make shares more accessible to investors. Any approvals will depend on the board's decision along with the necessary regulatory and shareholder approvals. Information regarding record dates and the schedule for these corporate actions will be provided later, in compliance with SEBI LODR and relevant laws.

Welcure Drugs & Pharmaceuticals announced a net profit of ₹23.29 crore for the first quarter of FY2025-26 on Tuesday, attributed to robust order inflow. The company's revenue from operations reached ₹299.91 crore in Q1 FY26, according to an exchange filing by Welcure Drugs. In the March quarter, the revenue was reported at ₹21.21 crore, while the net profit for that quarter was ₹2.5 crore.

Advertisement

The company did not disclose revenue figures for the June quarter of FY25 in its filing. The strong financial results in Q1 FY26 highlight the effectiveness of our business strategies, prudent decisions, and commitment to shifting to a fee-based, asset-light model, the company stated.

Welcure also mentioned that it has recently finalized seven export-sourcing projects totaling ₹299.91 crore, acting exclusively as a procurement agent for international clients.

Previously, Welcure secured a significant global sourcing contract worth ₹517 crore from Thailand's Fortune Sagar Impex Company Limited.

Also Read | Penny stock under ₹5 rebounds from intraday low after Q1 results 2025

Company Details Welcure Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd, founded in 1992, traditionally focused on the production and promotion of a wide array of pharmaceutical formulations, such as tablets, capsules, and dry syrups.

Advertisement

Their broad product range encompassed various therapeutic areas including antibiotics, vitamins, analgesics, and anti-diabetic medications, catering to both domestic and international markets.

Following a recent strategic realignment and enhanced financial results, Welcure Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd is now concentrating on achieving sustainable long-term growth.