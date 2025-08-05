Penny stock hits upper circuit despite selling pressure in Indian stock market; here's why

Penny stock Welcure Drugs & Pharmaceuticals hit the 5% upper circuit on Tuesday, August 5, defying the weakness in the Indian stock market, bolstered by the stellar Q1 results for the financial year 2025-26 (FY26).

The penny stock hit the day's high of ₹10.11 apiece in intraday deals today, also its 5% upper price band. The stock settled at this level.

Welcure Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Q1 Results For the quarter ended June 2025, Welcure Drugs & Pharmaceuticals posted a sharp surge in both revenue and profits on a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis, driving the penny stock higher.

Welcure Drugs & Pharmaceuticals' revenue from operations stood at ₹299.91 crore in Q1FY26, up from ₹21.21 crore previous quarter (Q4FY25), making it about a 1300% rise on a QoQ basis.

Meanwhile, its net profit came in at ₹23.29 crore during the quarter under review, marking a growth of nearly 830% QoQ as against ₹2.5 crore registered in Q4FY25.

Speaking on the solid financial performance in Q1FY26, the management of the company commented, “The strong financial performance in Q1FY26, is a reflection of our business strategies, meticulous decisions and our focused transition to a fee-based, asset-light model. We are committed to sustaining this performance through efficient supply chain management and product diversification.”

The company implemented important leadership decisions to streamline governance for robust growth, it said. It has appointed Rabi Thakor as an Additional Non-Executive Non-Independent Director. The company also appointed Yogeshkumar Prajapati and Bhumika Pradhan as Additional Independent Directors.

Welcure Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Share Price Trend While the penny stock Welcure Drugs & Pharmaceuticals has seen a volatile performance in the near term, it has emerged as a multibagger on a long-term basis.

According to BSE data, Welcure Drugs & Pharmaceuticals' share price has risen 38% in the last one year, but lost 9% on a year-to-date basis. While the stock is down 18% in a month, its three-month gains amount to 14%, reflecting sharp volatility.

However, over a two-year period, the penny stock has added 164% and on a five-year basis, it has surged 660%.