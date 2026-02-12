Penny stock hits upper circuit despite weak trends on Dalal Street

Silverline Technologies shares were locked in 5% upper circuit on Thursday, February 12 after UAE-based Trueledger Technologies FZE expressed interest in strategic investments of up to 20% stake in the firm. Silverline Technologies said that the proposed investment is intended to provide strategic exposure to the company's artificial intelligence-led initiatives.

The company indicated that the agreement is contingent upon applicable laws, regulatory requirements, internal approvals, and the signing of definitive agreements.

“Silverline Technologies Limited (“the Company”) has received a non-binding Letter of Intent (“LOI”) from Trueledger Technologies FZE, a UAE-based technology research and holding company. The LOI indicates Trueledger Technologies FZE’s preliminary interest in exploring a potential strategic investment of up to 20% stake in the Company, subject to applicable laws, regulatory requirements, internal approvals, and execution of definitive agreements,” said the company in an exchange filing.

The company will assess the proposal in line with relevant laws and will provide necessary disclosures to the exchanges when required.

Last week, Silverline introduced its proprietary AI-powered web platform, named 'Silver AI'. Starting February 7, the company released a beta version of "Silver AI" to users, with plans for a commercial launch before February 25. Silverline markets Silver AI as a web-based intelligent chat and productivity platform.

As stated by the company, the platform aims to offer an intuitive, conversational interface that enhances productivity, information processing, and workflow assistance for both individual and organizational users. Within just two days of launching Silver AI, Silverline reported exceeding 24,000 registered users.