Penny stock is 54% above the 52-week-low, Board approves stock split

The stock had touched a 52-week-high of ₹34.05 on (06/12/2022) and a 52-week-low of ₹16.90 on (01/11/2022), indicating that at the current market price the stock is trading 23.20% below the 1 year high and 54.73% above the 1 year low. At closing price on Friday, the stock was seen trading below 5 days, 10 days EMA but above the 20 days and 50 days Exponential Moving Average (EMA). For the quarter ended September 2022 or Q2FY23, the company posted a promoter shareholding of 30.63% and a public stake of 69.37%. The stock has a book value per share of 3.15, indicating that at the current market price the stock is trading at a price-to-book value (P/B) ratio of 8.30.