Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  Penny stock is 54% above the 52-week-low, Board approves stock split

Penny stock is 54% above the 52-week-low, Board approves stock split

2 min read . 07:14 PM ISTVipul Das
The shares of Shree Securities Ltd closed today on Friday at 26.15 apiece, up by 4.81% from the previous close of 24.95.

With a market valuation of 208.68 Cr, Shree Securities Ltd. is a small cap company that operates in the financial services industry. The company conducts NBFC business with the purpose of offering different services, including financial and investment services.

The company has said in a stock exchange filing that “the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on 16th December, 2022, inter alia, has approved and taken on records the following:- 1. Sub-division of face value of Equity Shares from Rs. 10/- to Rs. 1/- 2. Changes in Memorandum of Association for giving effect of the Agenda as stated above 3. Seek approval of the members of the Company for the above referred items, by way of Postal Ballot or EOGM."

The shares of Shree Securities Ltd closed today on Friday at 26.15 apiece, up by 4.81% from the previous close of 24.95. The stock recorded a total volume of 363,752 shares compared to the 20-Day average volume of 819,233 shares. The stock has produced a multibagger return of 109% over the past five years, and it has appreciated by 17.42% during the past year. The stock has gained 11.85% on a YTD basis so far in 2022. 

The stock had touched a 52-week-high of 34.05 on (06/12/2022) and a 52-week-low of 16.90 on (01/11/2022), indicating that at the current market price the stock is trading 23.20% below the 1 year high and 54.73% above the 1 year low. At closing price on Friday, the stock was seen trading below 5 days, 10 days EMA but above the 20 days and 50 days Exponential Moving Average (EMA). For the quarter ended September 2022 or Q2FY23, the company posted a promoter shareholding of 30.63% and a public stake of 69.37%. The stock has a book value per share of 3.15, indicating that at the current market price the stock is trading at a price-to-book value (P/B) ratio of 8.30.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Vipul Das

Vipul Das is a Digital Business Content Producer at Livemint. He previously worked for Goodreturns.in (OneIndia News) and has over 5 years of expertise in the finance and business sector. Stocks, mutual funds, personal finance, tax, and banking are among his specialties, and he is a professional in industry research and business reporting. He received his bachelor's degree from Dr. CV Raman University and also have completed Diploma in Journalism and Mass Communication (DJMC).
