Penny stock is 89% above the 52-week-low, Board to mull stock split soon2 min read . Updated: 06 Jan 2023, 05:31 PM IST
- With a market valuation of ₹23.50 Cr, Vivanta Industries Ltd. is a small cap business that operates in the industrial industry.
With a market valuation of ₹23.50 Cr, Vivanta Industries Ltd. is a small-cap business that operates in the industrial industry. For more than ten years, Vivanta has been a leader in the field of turnkey projects. The company offers its installation, and contracting expertise for the setup of pharmaceutical manufacturing plants/ WHO/ EU(GMP), nutraceutical and ayurvedic manufacturing plants/ WHO/ FDA (USA/EU(GMP), medical device manufacturing plants, research & development laboratory setups, agro-based fertiliser projects, surgical projects and, prefabricated housing offices.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started