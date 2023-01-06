Penny stock is 89% above the 52-week-low, Board to mull stock split soon

The shares of Vivanta Industries Ltd closed today on the BSE at ₹23.00 apiece level, down by 2.13% from the previous close of ₹23.50. The stock recorded a total volume of 98,024 shares. The stock has dropped 13.28% over the past five years, and in the past three years, it has climbed from ₹3.74 on January 6, 2020, to the current market price, resulting in a multibagger return of 558.16%. In the last 1 year the stock has fallen 47.78% and on a YTD basis from Monday 2, January 2023 to till date it has gained 15.48% so far. The stock had touched a 52-week-high of ₹54.45 on (13/01/2022) and a 52-week-low of ₹12.16 on (05/07/2022), indicating that at the current market price, the stock is trading 57.75% below the 1-year high and 89.14% above the 1 year low. For the quarter ended September or Q2FY23, the company posted a promoter shareholding of 69.97% and a public stake of 30.03%.

