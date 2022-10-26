Penny stock is down 85% below the high, record date is near for 1:1 bonus shares

On the NSE, the stock had touched a 52-week-high of ₹156.95 on (31-March-2022) and a 52-week-low of ₹20.40 on (18-October-2022), indicating that at the current market price the stock is trading 85.12% below the high and 14.46% above the low. The company has a book value per share of ₹22.16, indicating that at the current market price the stock is trading at a low price-to-book value (P/B) ratio of 1.05. The stock was last trading at a P/E of 13.26, indicating the stock may be considered as an undervalued stock due to its low P/B and P/E when compared to its peers such as Skipper, Thejo Engineering Ltd, Paras Defence and Space Technologies Ltd, and MTAR Technologies Ltd. For the quarter that ended September or Q2FY23 the company reported a promoter shareholding of 36.66% and a public shareholding of 63.34%.