Penny stock is down 85% below the high, record date is near for 1:1 bonus shares

Penny stock is down 85% below the high, record date is near for 1:1 bonus shares2 min read . 11:00 PM IST
With a market capitalization of ₹89.24 crore, Debock Industries Ltd. is a small-cap company that engages in the trading industry. Real estate, the development of infrastructure, sales and marketing, agricultural products, and the hospitality sector are all areas of interest for The Debock Group. Another area of interest for Debock Group is the production of high-quality marble and granite. For 1:1 bonus shares, the Debock Industries Board of Directors has established a record date.
The company has said in a stock exchange filing that “In terms of regulation 42 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 we would like to inform you that Board of Directors have fixed Thursday, October 27, 2022 as the ‘Record Date’ for the purpose of issue of bonus shares of 3,82,20,000 equity shares in the ratio of 1:1 (1 equity shares of ₹10/- each for every 1 existing equity share of ₹10/- each."
On Tuesday, the shares of Debock Industries Ltd closed on the NSE at ₹23.35 apiece, up by 4.94% from the previous close of ₹22.25. In its last trading session, the stock recorded a total volume of 422,103 shares compared to the 20-Day average volume of 776,301 shares. In the last 5 years, the stock has fallen 84.53% and in the last 3 years, the stock has gained 84.80%. In the last 1 year, the stock has fallen -72.15 and on a YTD basis, the stock has fallen -84.12% so far in 2022.
On the NSE, the stock had touched a 52-week-high of ₹156.95 on (31-March-2022) and a 52-week-low of ₹20.40 on (18-October-2022), indicating that at the current market price the stock is trading 85.12% below the high and 14.46% above the low. The company has a book value per share of ₹22.16, indicating that at the current market price the stock is trading at a low price-to-book value (P/B) ratio of 1.05. The stock was last trading at a P/E of 13.26, indicating the stock may be considered as an undervalued stock due to its low P/B and P/E when compared to its peers such as Skipper, Thejo Engineering Ltd, Paras Defence and Space Technologies Ltd, and MTAR Technologies Ltd. For the quarter that ended September or Q2FY23 the company reported a promoter shareholding of 36.66% and a public shareholding of 63.34%.
