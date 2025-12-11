Penny stock jumps over 10% following relief rally on Dalal Street. Do you own?

Bartronics India shares rose 10.1% amid a broader market recovery, despite a 57% decline since February. The company plans to rebrand and focus on Agri-Tech and Health-Tech, aiming to integrate financial services with agriculture.

A Ksheerasagar
Updated11 Dec 2025, 01:42 PM IST
Penny stock Bartronics India rose for the third straight session on Thursday, surging 10.1% to a day’s high of 13.25 apiece on NSE, supported by a broad-based recovery in the Indian stock market.

In the previous session, the stock had gained 5.3% following the company’s announcement that its board of directors is scheduled to meet on Friday, December 12, 2025, to evaluate and approve a proposal to rename the company as “Avio Smart Market Stack Limited.”

This rebranding highlights the firm's strategic transition towards cutting-edge sectors, reflecting its increasing emphasis on advanced technologies and market dynamics. It also tackles essential corporate issues like approvals for significant related-party transactions, borrowing powers in accordance with the Companies Act, and other governance resolutions that demonstrate Bartronics' dedication to strong financial and regulatory supervision.

Additionally, the company stated that the board will evaluate and sanction the proposal for its borrowing.

Bartronics recently announced a strategic pivot, unveiled during its December 1, 2025, board meeting, focusing on high-growth Agri-Tech and Health-Tech sectors. Central to this shift is Project AVIO, a unified rural platform created under the Financial Inclusion + Agri-Tech Division.

This initiative aims to integrate financial services, agriculture, and rural commerce into a national network. By utilizing Bartronics' infrastructure and its reach to 40 million farmers across 5,000 villages, the project seeks to harness India's rural digital boom, promoting economic inclusion and sustainable development.

Bartronics Q2 2025 performance

The company's revenue from operations for the September quarter (Q2FY26) climbed to 12.40 crore, marking a 40% increase both year-on-year and sequentially, fueled by better field execution, increased productivity, and successful rollout of financial inclusion initiatives.

The net profit for the quarter increased to 1 crore, rising from 0.45 crore in Q1, while the revenue for the first half of the year totaled 21.23 crore, and profit after tax surged by 27% year-on-year to 1.45 crore, highlighting improved cost management and a more profitable business model amidst ongoing growth.

Bartronics India share price trend

The company’s shares have remained under pressure since February, losing 57% of their value so far. In February, the stock recorded its worst monthly performance on record, plunging 24.3%. Although it rebounded in the following months, the gains proved short-lived, ultimately leading to a 32% decline in 2025 so far.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

