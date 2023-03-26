Penny stock locked in 5% upper circuit limit to announce stock split this week2 min read . Updated: 26 Mar 2023, 03:32 PM IST
Square Four Projects India is a small-cap company with a market valuation of ₹12.13 Cr that operates in the real estate industry. Square Four Projects India's shares closed at the upper circuit limit on Friday after the company announced that the Board of Directors will meet this week to consider a stock split proposal.
