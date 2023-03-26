Penny stock locked in 5% upper circuit limit to announce stock split this week

The shares of Square Four Projects India Limited closed on Friday on BSE at 4.92% upper circuit limit of ₹12.37 apiece level. The stock recorded a total volume average of 110 shares. In the last 1 year, the stock has fallen 11.33% and on a YTD basis, it has gained 54.05% so far in 2023. The stock touched a 52-week-high of ₹20.85 on (16/05/2022) and a 52-week-low of ₹8.01 on (26/12/2022), indicating that at the current market price, the stock is trading 40.67% below the 1 year high and 54.43% above the 1 year low. During the quarter ended December 2022 or Q3FY23, the company recorded a promoter shareholding of 74.63% and a public stake of 25.37%. The stock is trading at a PE ratio of -136.33 times, PB ratio of 2.03 times, ROE of -1.49 times, and a TTM EPS of -0.09x.