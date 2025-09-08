Penny stock hits 5% upper circuit after this business update. Details here

Multibagger penny stock Lorenzini Apparels hit its 5 percent upper circuit of ₹11.03 in intra-day deals on Monday, September 8 after the company announced a new store opening in Jammu.

"we wish to inform you that the new retail store of the Company at Janipur, Jammu will be operational and open for customers from September 08, 2025," it said in an exchange filing.

Despite the 5 percent upper circuit, the stock remains over 69 percent away from its 52-week high of ₹35.90, hit in September 2024. Moreover, it hit its 52-week low of ₹8.45 in May 2025.

In the last 1 year, the penny stock has shed over 60 percent while it lost 9.5 percent in the last 6 months and 13 percent in the last 3 months.

However, in the long term ,the stock has given multibagger returns, soaring over 3,000 percent in 5 years.

Q1 Earnings The company reported net sales of ₹9.19 crore for the quarter, marking a steep 39.46 per cent year-on-year decline. This also represents the lowest revenue posted in the last five quarters, raising concerns about its growth momentum. Profit after tax (PAT) came in at ₹0.96 crore, down 48.4 per cent compared to the same period last year.

As of June 2025, promoters held a 56.17 percent stake in the company, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) owned 1.56 percent, and public shareholders held the remaining 42.27 percent.

Lorenzini Apparels Ltd., founded in 2007, is engaged in designing, manufacturing, and marketing ready-made garments for both men and women under its in-house brand "Monteil." The company’s portfolio spans formal, semi-formal, and casual wear, which it sells through exclusive brand outlets as well as online channels. It also outsources part of its garment production to third-party contractors. Lorenzini Apparels currently commands a market capitalisation of over ₹180 crore.