Penny stock Lorenzini Apparels hits upper circuit despite weak trends on Dalal Street

Lorenzini Apparels’ share price hit the 20% upper circuit limit in early trade on Wednesday, January 7, reaching ₹11 apiece on the NSE, even as broader markets remained range-bound for the third consecutive session.

Today’s rally in the penny stock also marks the third straight day of gains, translating into a cumulative rise of 22% during this period. The stock has surged 13.5% in the first five trading sessions of 2026.

Although there are no fundamental triggers behind the sharp rise in Lorenzini Apparels’ share price, trading volumes surged significantly, with nearly 2.14 lakh shares changing hands on both the NSE and BSE as of 11:30 am. This was 44 times higher than the average weekly volume of 5,000 shares, according to Trendlyne data.

Lorenzini Apparels Ltd., incorporated in 2007, is engaged in the manufacturing, designing, and marketing of ready-made garments. It offers a diverse range of formal, semi-formal, and casual wear for men, as well as casual wear for women. The company handles production in-house while outsourcing some manufacturing activities.

The products are sold under the brand name “Monteil” through exclusive stores and outlets across India, as well as through its website and online marketplaces. A wide range of products helps the company serve its customers better.

Lorenzini Apparels share price trend The company’s shares made their stock market debut in 2018, and, as per Trendlyne data, it announced one bonus issue in the ratio of 6:11 in March 2024. It also split its shares from ₹10 to ₹1 during the same period.

In terms of yearly performance, the stock lost 50% in CY25. This followed a prolonged rally between 2019 and 2024, during which it delivered a massive return of 4,930%. Among these years, 2023 and 2024 stood out as the best-performing years, with returns of 378% and 251%, respectively.

According to BSE shareholding data, general shareholders held a 42.3% stake in the company at the end of the September quarter, while promoters owned a majority stake of 56.2%. Meanwhile, FIIs also held a minority stake of 1.6% in the company.