Penny stock retraces from today's high after gap-up opening. Details here

Penny stock NHC Foods retraced its early market gains soon after hitting the intraday high level during the stock market session on Tuesday, 10 February 2026, as the company's consolidated net profits dropped over 10% in the October to December quarter results, according to an exchange filing.

In the BSE filing, NHC Foods disclosed that its standalone net profits fell 10.52% to ₹1.87 crore in the third quarter of the financial year ending 2025-26, compared to ₹2.09 crore in the same period a year ago.

Although the company's standalone revenue from core operations jumped over 59% in the October to December quarter to ₹116.98 crore, compared to ₹73.36 crore in the same quarter of the previous financial year, the rise in total expenses resulted in a drop in overall net profits for the period.

NHC Foods' total expenses for the third quarter jumped 62% to ₹115.25 crore, compared to ₹71.12 crore in the same period a year ago. The rise in purchases of stock was likely the primary reason for the increase in expenses for the quarter.

However, on a consolidated level, NHC Foods' net profit jumped 27% YoY to ₹2.64 crore in the third quarter, compared to ₹2.08 crore in the same period a year ago.

NHC Foods stock retraces gains? NHC Foods stock surged 2.46% to hit its intraday high level of ₹0.83, compared to ₹0.81 apiece at the previous stock market close, according to BSE data from the early market session.

As of 2:38 p.m. (IST), the penny stock NHC Foods is trading 2.47% lower at ₹0.79 on Tuesday's market compared to the previous market close levels. During the intraday trading session, the stock gradually lost over 7% to ₹0.77 apiece after hitting the day's high, only to recover some of its losses in the afternoon session.

NHC Foods stock price trend Shares of NHC Foods have given stock market investors more than 338% returns on their investment in the last five years. However, the stock has lost over 30% in the last one-year period, according to the exchange data.

On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the penny stock has dropped 11.24% so far in the year 2026, but is currently trading 2.6% higher in the last five sessions on the Indian stock market.

NHC Foods stock hit its 52-week high level at ₹1.33 on 19 August 2025, while the 52-week low level was at ₹0.70 on 21 January 2026, according to BSE data. The food product company's market capitalisation (M-Cap) was at ₹48.49 crore as of the trading session on Tuesday, 10 February 2026.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. We advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and circumstances may vary.