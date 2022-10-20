Penny stock of ₹1 declares bonus shares in 1:5 ratio: Do you own?2 min read . Updated: 20 Oct 2022, 10:57 PM IST
- Small-cap firm 7NR Retail Ltd operates in the consumer discretionary industry and has a market valuation of ₹31.97 Cr.
Small-cap firm 7NR Retail Ltd operates in the consumer discretionary industry and has a market valuation of ₹31.97 Cr. In its wholesale and retail segments, the company primarily engages in the business of dealing in apparel. The company also engages in the branding and sale of ready-to-wear apparel, suiting, shirting, textiles, and all other textile products. Existing shareholders and potential buyers should be informed of the 1:5 bonus shares that the company's board of directors has declared.