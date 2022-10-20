Penny stock of 1 declares bonus shares in 1:5 ratio: Do you own?

The company has said in a stock exchange filing that its Board of Directors has “Considered, approved and recommended bonus issue of 1 (One) equity share for every 5 (Five) equity shares held by the Shareholders of the Company as on the record date (to be determined by the Board of Directors). The bonus issue of equity shares will be subject to approval of the Members through General Meeting and any other applicable statutory and regulatory approvals, as may be required. The Bonus shares once allotted shall rank paripassu in all respects and carry the same rights as the existing Equity Shares and shall be entitled to participate in full in any dividend and other corporate action, recommended and declared after the new equity shares are allotted."