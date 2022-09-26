Penny stock of 1 to give 2:1 bonus shares: Do you own?

The company has said in a regulatory filing that its Board of Directors has “Considered and approved increase in the Authorised Share Capital of the Company from the present Rs. 25,00,00,000 (Twenty Five Crore) divided into 25,00,00,000 (Twenty Five Crore) Equity Shares of Rs. 1/- (Rupee one) each to Rs. 32,00,00,000 (Thirty Two Crore) divided into 32,00,00,000 (Thirty Two Crore) Equity Shares of Rs. 1/- (Rupee one) each ranking pari passu in all respect with the existing equity shares and subsequent alteration to the memorandum of association and articles of association of the Company, subject to the approval of members; Recommended the Bonus Issue of Equity shares in the proportion of 2(Two) Equity shares of Rs. 1/- each for every 1 (one) Equity share of Rs. 1/- each to the holders of the Equity Shares of the Company issued by way of preferential issue on May 06, 2022, subject to the approval of shareholders i.e. in compliance with the applicable laws. In this respect the record date shall be decided by the board and will be intimated to exchange."