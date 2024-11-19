Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Penny stock OK Play hits upper circuit after Q2 results 2024- 25. Do you own?

Penny stock OK Play hits upper circuit after Q2 results 2024- 25. Do you own?

Ujjval Jauhari

  • Stock Market Today: Penny stock OK Play India Ltd gained close to 5% in the morning trades on Tuesday, hitting the upper circuit limit after Q2 results that were declared on Monday, post the market hours 

Stock Market today: Penny stock OK Play hits upper circuit after Q2 results 2024- 25.

Stock Market Today: Penny stock OK Play India Ltd share price gained close to 5% in the morning trades on Tuesday, hitting the upper circuit limit after Q2 results that were declared on Monday post market hours

OK Play India Ltd share price that opened at 11.25 on the BSE on Tuesday, more than 2% higher than the previous close of RS 10.99,. Ok Play share price however gained further to intraday high of 11.53 marking gains of close to 5% , which also happens to be the upper band limit of OK Play share price.

OK Play India Limited is engaged in the manufacturing of plastic molded products, having two primary business segments of Toys and Automotive components.

Ok Play India consolidated net profit for Q2 at 30 lakhs was around 25% lower compared to 40 Lakh reported by the company in the year ago quarter. The same nevertheless was also due to higher tax outgo

The Earnings before Interest tax depreciation and amortisation *(Ebitda) at 8.1 Crore grew 2.5% compared to RS 7.9 crore in the year ago quarter. The Ebitda margin at 21.77% improved 177 basis points over the year ago quarter.

The revenues from operations reported by OK Play India at 37.9 Crore, however came 6.0% lower year on year compared to 40.3 crore in the year ago quarter.

Ok Play India said that it is on track to realize the benefits of its substantial investments in expanding production capacities, with results expected to materialize starting in Q4.

As per investor presentation by OK Play, Robust business growth is projected to begin in Q4 of FY25, driven by increased production and sales stemming from enhanced production capacities

Ok Play also highlighted that strategic partnerships have been secured with prominent retailers, including Amazon, FirstCry, and Hamleys, positioning the company to strengthen its market presence and potentially drive higher sales volumes

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Ujjval Jauhari

Ujjval Jauhari is a deputy editor at Mint, with over a decade of experience in newspapers and digital news platforms. He is skilled in storytelling, reporting, analysing and writing about stocks, investment ideas, markets, corporates and more. He is based in New Delhi.
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.