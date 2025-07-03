Penny stock to be in focus on Friday; here's why

Penny stock: Jewellery maker, PC Jeweller shares will be in focus of the stock market investors on Friday, 4 July 2025, after the company announced an update for the April to June quarter for the financial year 2025-26.

The business update released on Thursday, 3 July 2025, shows that the company achieved around 80 per cent growth in standalone revenue compared to the same period in the previous fiscal year. This spike was due to the high demand on account of festivals in the first quarter of the 2025-26 financial year.

“Despite the volatility in the gold prices, the Company was able to achieve a standalone revenue growth of approximately 80% as compared to the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year. The Company witnessed high demand of its products on account of wedding / festive purchases by its customers during the quarter,” they said.

The company also reduced its outstanding debts towards bankers by more than 50 per cent in the 2024-25 fiscal year. Now the firm is targeting to complete the payments to the banks by the end of FY 2026.

“For achieving its target, the Company has further reduced its outstanding debts towards its bankers by another approximately 7.50% during the quarter,” they said in the BSE filing.

PC Jeweller Share Price Trend PC Jeweller share price closed 1.37 per cent higher at ₹14.03 after Thursday's stock market session, compared to ₹13.84 at the previous market close. The company announced the business update after the market operational hours on 3 July 2025.

Shares of PC Jeweller have given stock market investors more than 738 per cent returns on their investments in the last five years and over 173 per cent returns in the last one-year period. On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the stock has lost 13.63 per cent in 2025, but is currently trading 13.45 per cent higher in the last five trading sessions.

The shares of the jewellery company hit their 52-week high level at ₹19.60 on 18 December 2024, while the 52-week low level was at ₹5.07 on 3 July 2024, according to data collected from BSE.

The company's market capitalisation (M-Cap) was at ₹9,181.98 crore as of the stock market close on Thursday, 3 July 2025.

