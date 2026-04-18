Penny stock PC Jeweller to be in focus on Monday; here's why

PC Jeweller Ltd. on Friday said that it has reduced its outstanding bank debt by approximately 10%, as per the company's joint settlement agreement with a group of lenders. This development constitutes a part of the jewellery brand's ongoing debt reduction plan.

“The company has successfully reduced its outstanding debt of the banks as per the Joint Settlement Agreement, by another approximately 10%,” PC Jeweller said in an exchange filing on April 17.

In the official announcement, it also notified that with the latest reduction, it has now repaid and discharged more than 90% of its outstanding bank debt since the execution of the settlement agreement.

PC Jeweller said the progress is aligned with its objective of achieving a debt-free status, adding that it is moving towards completing its financial restructuring exercise. The company said it remains committed to achieving its financial goal of accomplishing a debt-free status in the near term.

PC Jeweller's Q4 results Last week, PC Jeweller Ltd said its standalone revenue grew 32% annually during the fourth quarter of the last fiscal year ended March 2026. Though the company did not cite any reason behind the growth, surging gold prices amid geopolitical uncertainties may have boosted the revenue, according to PTI.

For FY26, the company reported a revenue growth of around 49% year-on-year, supported by steady performance across quarters. During the quarter, the company further reduced its outstanding debt of banks by about 23% under the terms of the Joint Settlement Agreement.

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On April 6, the company also announced that its subsidiary has incorporated PCJ Mining SARL in the Republic of Chad to undertake the extraction of precious metal ores. "This strategic initiative provides the Group with an opportunity to explore mining operations and possibly establish vertical integration across its value chain," the exchange filing read.

During the previous quarter, PC Jeweller said that it executed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with National Skill Development Corporation to act as an industry/franchise partner for the gems and jewellery sector. Under this initiative, the firm aims to facilitate the development and onboarding of up to 2 lakh micro entrepreneurs across India over 5 years under its brand.

PC Jeweller's share price trend Shares of PC Jeweller Ltd. ended 0.63% higher at ₹9.59 on Friday. The penny stock has surged over 7% in the past five sessions, while it has gained 12.5% over the past month, according to data available on National Stock Exchange (NSE).

In the last five years, the company' stock has rallied 303%. However the stock has been under pressure over the last one year, declining nearly 30% in value. Recently, it has gained some momentum and pared some of the losses.

In the medium term, the stock has declined nearly 21% over the past six months. On a year-to-date basis, it is up nearly 3.12%, reflecting continued volatility despite recent gains.

PC Jeweller is one of the leading jewellery companies in the country. It has around 50 physical stores across 12 states.