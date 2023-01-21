Penny stock posts 320% rise in Q3 net profit, scrip rallies over 5000% in 1 year2 min read . Updated: 21 Jan 2023, 08:15 PM IST
- Integra Essentia Ltd is a small-cap company having a market cap of ₹366.08 Cr and the company deals in the Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) sector.
Integra Essentia Ltd is a small-cap company having a market cap of ₹366.08 Cr and the company deals in the Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) sector. The corporation works in the fields of infrastructure, energy, clothing, and agricultural products.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×