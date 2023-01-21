Integra Essentia Ltd is a small-cap company having a market cap of ₹366.08 Cr and the company deals in the Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) sector. The corporation works in the fields of infrastructure, energy, clothing, and agricultural products.

The company has declared its Q3 results, and on a standalone basis, it has posted a net profit of ₹2.11 crore in the quarter ended in December 2022 compared to a net profit of ₹0.53 crore during the year-ago quarter, representing a YoY growth of 298.11%. On a standalone basis, Integra Essentia posted revenue from operations of ₹61.05 crore in Q3FY23 compared to ₹17.99 crore posted in Q3FY22, representing a YoY growth of 239.36%.

In Q3FY23, the firm recorded a net profit of ₹2.23 Cr on a consolidated basis, up from ₹0.53 Cr in the same period a year earlier. This represents a YoY rise of 320.75%. Whereas, the consolidated net sales remained the same as of standalone figures. The EPS of the company stood flat at ₹0.05 per share in Q3FY23 compared to Q3FY22.

On Friday, the shares of Integra Essentia Limited closed on the NSE at ₹8.00 apiece level, down by 1.84% from the previous close of ₹8.15. The stock recorded a total volume of 251,785 shares compared to the 20-Day average volume of 388,350 shares. The stock has risen from ₹0.67 as of April 2018 to the current price level during the past five years, resulting in a multibagger return of 1,038.35%. This penny stock has climbed from ₹0.16 in January 2020 to the current market price during the past three years, resulting in a multibagger return of 5,379.52%. The share price of the company soared from Rs. 1.65 to the current market price in the 1 year, representing a multibagger return of 383%. The stock has gained 17.65% year-to-date (YTD) in 2023. For the quarter ended December 2022 or Q3FY23, the company posted a promoter shareholding of 20.81%, FIIs stake of 1.55%, DIIs stake of 1.08%, and a public stake of 76.55%.

Based on the technical outlook of the stock, Manoj Dalmia, Director, Proficient Equities said “Integra Essential company has delivered good profit growth of 20.1% CAGR over last 5 years. Most of the statistics like stochastic, macd, Williams are supporting the positive side. Margins and EBITDA are better and next quarter we expect profit growth will also above 20%. The unique business model of the company will benefit its performance in long run. The technical indicators like MAs, Bollinger band and RSI on daily basis are suggesting a target of 10 levels in near term."

The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.

