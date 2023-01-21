Penny stock posts 320% rise in Q3 net profit, scrip rallies over 5000% in 1 year

On Friday, the shares of Integra Essentia Limited closed on the NSE at ₹8.00 apiece level, down by 1.84% from the previous close of ₹8.15. The stock recorded a total volume of 251,785 shares compared to the 20-Day average volume of 388,350 shares. The stock has risen from ₹0.67 as of April 2018 to the current price level during the past five years, resulting in a multibagger return of 1,038.35%. This penny stock has climbed from ₹0.16 in January 2020 to the current market price during the past three years, resulting in a multibagger return of 5,379.52%. The share price of the company soared from Rs. 1.65 to the current market price in the 1 year, representing a multibagger return of 383%. The stock has gained 17.65% year-to-date (YTD) in 2023. For the quarter ended December 2022 or Q3FY23, the company posted a promoter shareholding of 20.81%, FIIs stake of 1.55%, DIIs stake of 1.08%, and a public stake of 76.55%.