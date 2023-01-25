Penny stock hit upper circuit for 5th session, company to invest in EV & Green Energy sector3 min read . Updated: 25 Jan 2023, 06:51 PM IST
With a market valuation of ₹59.04 Cr, Deep Diamond India Ltd. is a small-cap company that operates in the consumer discretionary industry. The stock has spent the past five sessions in the upper circuit. As the firm announces to invest in the E V & Green Energy sector like Solar, Wind, etc., the stock was also locked in the upper circuit of 5% today at ₹18.45.
