Penny stock rallies 1200% in 3 years, record date fixed for 51:10 rights issue

The shares of Visagar Financial Services closed on Friday at ₹2.04 apiece level, down by 4.67% from the previous close of ₹2.14 on the BSE. The penny stock recorded a total volume of 685,881 shares compared to the 20-Day average volume of 890,048 shares. The stock has appreciated by 580% over the past five years and by 1230% over the past three years. The stock has dropped 11.30% over the past year, and on a year-to-date basis, it has fallen 30.38% so far in 2022. The stock had touched a 52-week-high of ₹6.97 on (28/01/2022) and a 52-week-low of ₹1.22 on (23/11/2022). For the quarter ended September or Q2FY23, the company reported a promoter shareholding of 5.34% and a public stake of 94.66%.