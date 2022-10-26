Penny stock rallies 170% in 3 years, Board sets record date for 1:1 rights issue

Transwarranty Finance Limited operates in the Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC) sector and is a small-cap company with a market worth of ₹25.93 Cr. Since 1994, Transwarranty Finance Limited (Transwarranty), an Indian company with headquarters in Mumbai, has offered a comprehensive variety of financial and capital market services to more than 1,000 large, small, and medium-sized businesses as well as to retail clients throughout India. Transwarranty is a Non-Banking Finance Company (NBFC) that is registered with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), listed on both the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), and provides financial advising services. Today on 26th October, the company has fixed record date for 1:1 rights issue in order to determine the eligibility of the shareholders for the purpose of the same.

