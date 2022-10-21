Penny stock rallies 200% in 1 year, company announces expansion plans2 min read . Updated: 21 Oct 2022, 10:16 PM IST
With a market valuation of ₹150 Cr and operations in the apparel industry, Filatex Fashions Ltd. is a small-cap company. The organisation is situated in India and is largely involved in the production of socks. The corporation approved the issuing of unsecured and/or secured, listed and/or unlisted, foreign currency convertible bonds (FCCBs) in order to raise money. The corporation has given the go-ahead to improve and grow the current business in the production of premium-quality socks.