Penny stock rallies 200% in 1 year, company announces expansion plans

The company said on Thursday in a stock exchange filing that “With reference to the subject cited, this is to inform that the Board of Directors of Filatex Fashions Limited in their meeting held on Thursday, 20.10.2022 at the Registered Office of the Company at My Fair Gardens, 8-2-682/3/A & 3B Flat No 201, 2nd Floor, Road No 12, Banjara Hills, Hyderabad — 500034, Telangana, pursuant to the recommendations of the Audit Committee and subject to the approval of shareholders and/or other regulatory / statutory approvals has approved as follows: 1) Approved the Raising of funds through issuance of unsecured and/or secured, listed and/or unlisted, Foreign Currency Convertible Bonds (FCCBs) or other similar security denominated in foreign currency(ies) or combination thereof in one or more tranches for an aggregate amount not exceeding USD 100 mn (equivalent currency) on private placement basis or otherwise. Authorised the Managing Director to appoint necessary Intermediaries including Merchant Bankers, Advisors, Consultants, Advocates, Registrars, Bankers and such other agencies as may be required for making the issue of FCCB’s. The Board further authorized the Managing Director to finalize all the terms including the purpose, Tenor and all other terms and conditions of FCCB’s as may be required. 2) Approved to expand and strengthen the existing Business in the manufacture of premium quality socks by capacity enhancement/ further moderization/in any other manner and expansion into production of other garments and allied products as may be feasible, and 3. Approved to diversify its business into various other infrastructural facilities including mining activity."