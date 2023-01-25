Penny stock rallies 6% as Board declares to acquire Kohinoor Foods for ₹250 Cr2 min read . Updated: 25 Jan 2023, 07:35 PM IST
- A small-cap company with a market valuation of ₹679.01 Cr, Vikas Lifecare Ltd operates in the commercial services industry.
A small-cap company with a market valuation of ₹679.01 Cr, Vikas Lifecare Ltd operates in the commercial services industry. The company's main line of business is manufacturing and trading PVC and plastic products. The Board of Directors of Vikas Lifecare Limited today gave their permission for investment in Kohinoor Foods of up to Rs. 250 crore, after which the shares of Vikas Lifecare closed on a green note by 6%.
