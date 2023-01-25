Penny stock rallies 6% as Board declares to acquire Kohinoor Foods for 250 Cr

On a standalone basis, the net revenue of Vikas Lifecare grew by 74.59% YoY to Rs. 34,626.48 lakhs in Q3FY23 as compared to Rs. 19,833.44 lakhs in Q2FY22 and on a consolidated basis net revenue grew by 80.48% YoY to Rs. 35,794.90 lakhs in the quarter ended December 2022 as compared to Rs. 19,833.44 lakhs in the quarter ended December 2021. In comparison to 978.34 lakhs in Q3FY22, EBIDTA increased by 55.59% to reach Rs. 1,522.17 lakhs on a standalone basis in Q3FY23 and on a consolidated basis EBIDTA stood at Rs. 1443.96 lakhs in Q3FY23 compared to Rs. 978.34 lakhs in Q3FY22, up by 47.59% YoY. On a standalone basis, net profit reached Rs. 1,288.57 lakhs in Q3FY23 compared to Rs. 577.77 lakhs in Q3FY22, up by 123.02% YoY and on a consolidated basis net profit of Vikas Lifecare reached Rs. 1129.79 lakhs in Q3FY23 as compared to Rs. 565.29 lakhs in Q3FY22, up by 99.86% YoY.