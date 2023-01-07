Penny stock rallies over 400% in 5 years, Board approves 150 Cr rights issue

The company has said in a stock exchange filing that the board of directors has, "inter alia, discussed and approved the following: 1. Fund raising by way of an issuance of equity shares of face value of Rs.1/- each of the Company to its eligible equity shareholders on a rights basis (“Rights issue") for a value not exceeding Rs. 150 Crores (One hundred and Fifty Crores Rupees Only), subject to receipt of necessary approvals from regulatory authorities, as applicable and in accordance with applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013, as amended, SEBI (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018, as amended, and other applicable laws. 2. Constitution of a Special Committee of Board of Directors, in the name and style of ‘Rights Issue Committee’ to decide on the matters relating to right issue which includes, inter-alia to approval of the draft letter of offer, letter of offer along with any amendments, supplements, notices or corrigenda thereto, approval of pricing and terms of the equity shares, right entitlement ratio, date of on-market renunciation, the bid-issue opening and closing date, discount (if any) and all other related matters, including the determination of the minimum subscription for the issue, appointment of Registrar and share transfer agents, legal counsel, advisors and other intermediaries.in accordance with applicable laws."