Penny stock to be in focus on Friday; here's why

Penny stock: Sellwin Traders shares will be the focus of stock market investors on Friday, 21 August 2025, after the company announced that it has entered a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Global Market Insights IT Services LLC (GMIIT) Dubai to form a strategic business partnership aimed at expanding and strengthening the company's Middle East operations, according to an exchange filing.

As per the contract, the company will make a controlling investment of more than 51% equity in GMIIT for nearly $1 million or nearly ₹8.5 crore. This will make GMIIT a subsidiary of Sellwin Traders.

It is part of the company's diversification strategy while providing financial and strategic support to scale up its operations across the Gulf market. Sellwin expects a return on investment of 7% or more per year from the strategic partnership.

“This strategic investment in GMIIT reflects our vision of expanding into high-growth, future-ready sectors. The Gulf region is a hub of digital transformation, and through this partnership, we aim to create a strong platform for delivering innovative IT and consulting solutions to global clients,” said Monil Vora, director at Sellwin Traders.

Sellwin Traders Share Price Trend Sellwin Traders' share price closed 1.95% higher at ₹9.95 after Thursday's stock market session, compared to ₹9.76 at the previous market session. The company announced its MoU update during the stock market session on 21 August 2025.

Shares of the company have lost more than 21% in the last five years and over 58% in the last one-year period. On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the shares of Sellwin Traders have surged 114.90% in 2025 and are trading 8.03% higher in the last five market sessions on the Indian stock market.

Sellwin shares hit their 52-week high level at ₹9.95 on Thursday, 21 August 2025, while the 52-week low level was at ₹2.71 on 15 April 2025, according to the data collected from the BSE website.

The company's market capitalisation (M-Cap) stood at ₹228.77 crore as of the stock market session on Thursday, 21 August 2025.

Read all stories by Anubhav Mukherjee