Penny stock SEPC jumps 6% after this order book update in H1FY26. Details here

SEPC share price jumped nearly 6% on Tuesday after the company announced that it secured multiple significant orders during the first half of the financial year 2025, aggregating to approximately ₹550.62 crore. The smallcap penny stock rallied as much as 5.9% to ₹11.67 apiece on the BSE.

The civil construction company SEPC said that these orders span across domestic and international markets.

Firstly, SEPC said it received a work allocation order valued at ₹442.8 crore from the Chief Engineer, Irrigation, Generation, Water Resources Department, Dehri. The order is for the execution of the “Jamaniyan to Kakrait Gangajal Lift Irrigation Scheme,” located in Kaimur district.

The project involves comprehensive execution to improve water availability for agricultural and allied activities in the Kaimur district, it said.

Second, the company was awarded a purchase order from M/s. Gefos Solutions Private Limited for the supply of construction materials. The total order value was ₹75.19 crore.

Third, SEPC also secured an international order valued at AED 13.5 million (approx. ₹32.63 crore at current exchange rates prevailed at the time of receipt) from Avenir International Engineers and Consultants LLC.

The scope of this order involves engineering services for projects under Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC). The execution timelines and scheduling are subject to confirmation by the awarding entity, the company added.

For the financial year ended 31 March 2025, SEPC reported standalone revenue of ₹597.65 crore, EBITDA of ₹98.94 crore, and net profit of ₹24.84 crore.

SEPC Share Price Performance SEPC share price has fallen 4% in three months and has declined 14% in six months. The penny stock has dropped 47% on a year-to-date (YTD) basis, while it has plunged more than 5% in the past year. While SEPC shares have declined 49% in two years, the smallcap stock has delivered multibagger returns of 259% in five years.

At 11:10 AM, SEPC share price was trading 2.99% higher at ₹11.35 apiece on the BSE.