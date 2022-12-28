Penny stock sets record date for 127:100 rights issue, down 76% from 1-year high2 min read . Updated: 28 Dec 2022, 10:37 PM IST
- Small-cap firm Family Care Hospitals Ltd operates in the healthcare industry and has a market valuation of ₹43.59 Cr.
Small-cap firm Family Care Hospitals Ltd operates in the healthcare industry and has a market valuation of ₹43.59 Cr. The company's board of directors today declared the record date for a 127:100 rights issue, following which the stock's BSE closing price was positive.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started