Penny stock sets record date for 127:100 rights issue, down 76% from 1-year high

The shares of Family Care Hospitals Ltd closed today on the BSE at ₹13.58 apiece level, up by 2.26% from the previous close of ₹13.28. The stock recorded a total volume of 223,503 shares compared to the 20-Day average volume of 153,828 shares. The stock has climbed by 24% over the past five years and 18% over the past three years. The stock has dropped 33% during the past year, and on a year-to-date basis, it has fallen 35.98% so far in 2022.

