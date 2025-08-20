Penny stock hits upper circuit after strong Q1 results 2025

Penny stock: Silverline Technologies share price hits 2 per cent upper circuit on Wednesday, August 20, after the company posted strong financial results for the quarter ending on June 30, 2025.

At 11:15 am, the penny stock was trading 1.92 per cent higher at ₹10.61 apiece on Wednesday. Silverline Technologies share price has given multibagger returns by surging over 180 per cent in last one year.

Silverline Technologies Q1 results 2025 Silverline Technologies net profit for Q1FY26 surged to ₹11.14 crore, compared to just ₹2 lakh in the same period last year.

On a year-on-year basis, the company’s revenue from operations in Q1FY26 surged to ₹100.08 crore, marking an exceptional growth of more than 100-fold compared to ₹75 lakh recorded in the same quarter last year.

“Our strong Q1FY26 performance is a result of our strategic direction, operational discipline, and focus on core competencies in the technology sector. The results depict our ability to drive growth while maintaining financial prudence. We remain committed to expanding our reach, enhancing product quality, and delivering consistent value to stakeholders,” said Yakin Joshi, Managing Director, Silverline Technologies.

On a quarter-on-quarter basis, operating revenue surged by more than 210% to ₹100.08 crore, up from ₹32.25 crore in Q4FY25. Net profit also skyrocketed, rising nearly 25 times from ₹44.75 lakh in Q4FY25 to over ₹11.14 crore in Q1FY26.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q1FY26 came in at ₹7.15, marking a notable rise compared to the preceding quarter’s performance.

Silverline Technologies Ltd, previously called Silverline Industries Ltd., is a global provider of technology consulting, software, and business solutions. The company helps businesses achieve successful digital transformation amid rapid technological and cultural shifts.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.