Penny stock Silverline Technologies hits upper circuit for 10th straight session

Silverline Technologies share price was locked in at 5% upper circuit of the tenth consecutive session on Monday, 9 February 2026, amid strong buying volumes. The penny stock was up as much as 5% at ₹12.68 apiece on the BSE.

Over the past ten trading sessions, Silverline Technologies share price has surged by more than 62%.

The software and digital transformation solutions provider, Silverline Technologies announced that it received a strong response for its AI – enabled web platform “SilverAI” - underscoring the platform’s potential to evolve into a scalable, subscription-led revenue engine.

The platform estimates reaching 5 lakh registered users in 45 days and further plans to reduce Pro Subscription fee to $9 per user per month to drive mass adoption.

“Since its launch on 2 February 2026, Silver AI has recorded over 24,000 registered users in a week’s time reflecting robust market acceptance and growing interest in AI-driven productivity and enterprise solutions. At full pro adoption with 5 lakh registered users with $9 per user per month, the company estimates annual revenue potential of ₹430-450 crore,” Silverline Technologies said in a release.

To further enhance adoption and deepen user engagement, the company has decided to provide free access to the Pro version of Silver AI to all users for the next six months, subject to applicable terms and conditions. This initiative is strategically designed to maximise usage, gather structured user feedback, and further stabilise and refine the platform ahead of large-scale monetisation.

At 10% conversion, annual revenue potential is estimated to be around ₹43 crore and at 20% conversion it is estimated to be around ₹86 crore.

The company has executed a rapid five-phase rollout within 30 days, underscoring strong speed-to-market and engineering depth. The web platform is live, with mobile, multimodal AI, and advanced healthcare applications rolling out progressively, supported by a private-by-design, fully encrypted, enterprise-ready architecture.

“The launch marks a key milestone in Silverline’s product roadmap and strengthens its presence in high-growth technology segments. It positions the Company for a first-mover advantage in India-focused edge AI and healthcare, at the intersection of accelerating AI adoption, digital health transformation, and localized computing,” said Yakin Joshi, Managing Director, Silverline Technologies Ltd.

Silverline Technologies Financials Silverline Technologies reported a strong growth during the quarter ended September 30, 2025. Revenue from operations of the company in Q2FY26 rose to ₹100.07 crore, representing a robust growth of over 100 times from the revenue from operations of ₹69.7 lakh in the corresponding period last year.

Net Profit of the company in Q2FY26 also rose to ₹7.26 crore as against net profit of ₹3.28 lakh in the corresponding period last year.

Silverline Technologies Share Price Performance Silverline Technologies share price has jumped 47% in one month and has fallen 2% in three months. The small-cap stock has risen 12% in six months, while it has fallen 11% in one year.

At 3:05 PM, Silverline Technologies share price was still locked at 5% upper circuit of ₹12.67 apiece on the BSE.