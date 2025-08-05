Penny stock jumps after strong Q1 results 2025. Details here

Steel Exchange share price rallied over 5% on Tuesday after the company reported its Q1 results. The penny stock jumped as much as 5.08% to ₹10.96 apiece on the BSE.

Iron and steel manufacturer Steel Exchange India reported a significant jump in its earnings for the first quarter of FY26. The company posted a net profit of ₹10.23 crore in Q1FY26, registering a growth of 296.30% from ₹2.58 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year.

Total income in the June quarter increased 14.53% to ₹304.95 crore from ₹266.26 crore, year-on-year (YoY).

Operational performance in the April-June quarter improved as earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) rose 32.66% to ₹36.35 crore from ₹27.40 crore, while EBITDA margin improved by 163 basis points (bps) to 11.92% from 10.29%, YoY.

“The performance reflects growing demand for our SIMHADRI TMT products and the impact of our continued focus on operational efficiency. Winning approvals for key infrastructure projects in Andhra Pradesh reaffirm the strength of our brand and the trust placed in our quality,” said Suresh Kumar Bandi, Joint Managing Director, Steel Exchange India.

Steel Exchange Share Price Steel Exchange India share price gained 5% in one month, and rallied 31% in three months. The smallcap stock has risen 6% in six months, and is up 4% on a year-to-date (YTD) basis. Steel Exchange shares have dropped 19% in one year, and have fallen 33% in three years. However, the penny stock has delivered multibagger returns of 267% in five years.

At 12:40 PM, Steel Exchange India share price was trading 1.15% higher at ₹10.55 apiece on the BSE.