Penny stock continues hitting upper circuit after 1:10 stock split, OFS, bonus issue announcement

String Metaverse share price hit 5% upper circuit for the fourth straight session on Monday after the company announced completion of its offer-for-sale (OFS) and a proposal for bonus issue of shares. The penny stock has jumped 20.4% in four sessions.
String Metaverse last week announced the successful completion of its offer for sale (OFS) of equity shares, which saw a strong and broad-based response from investors across categories. The company also executed a stock split during the same period.
Additionally, the company’s board of directors will also consider a bonus issue of shares on April 29.
String Metaverse OFS was conducted over two trading days with Non-Retail Investors segment getting approximately 149% subscription, and Retail Investors portion receiving 495% subscription.
Following the completion of the OFS, the company expects to be in compliance with the Minimum Public Shareholding (MPS) requirements as prescribed under applicable regulations.
The Board of Directors of String Metaverse is scheduled to meet on April 29, 2026, to consider a proposal for the issuance of bonus equity shares, subject to necessary approvals and applicable regulatory requirements.
“The proposed bonus issue may be structured to enhance participation of public shareholders. The promoters may forgo/renounce their entitlement to the bonus shares, thereby supporting an increase in public shareholding,” String Metaverse said in a release.
The proposed corporate action is aimed at rewarding public shareholders for their participation and continued support, enhancing public shareholding and market liquidity, aligning the company’s ownership structure with its long-term growth and participation objectives, it added.
String Metaverse stock split record date was April 24, 2026, Friday. Under the corporate action, the company subdivided one equity share of face value ₹10 each into ten equity shares of face value Re 1 each, fully paid-up.
At 1:10 PM, String Metaverse share price was still locked at 5% upper circuit of ₹9.15 apiece on the BSE.
Ankit Gohel is the Deputy Chief Content Producer at Livemint, specialising in financial markets, macroeconomics, and regulatory developments. With a strong focus on equity markets, primary issuances, and policy-driven market movements, he brings clarity to complex financial developments for investors and market participants. <br><br> With nine years of experience in business and financial journalism, Ankit’s approach is rooted in the belief that market reporting should go beyond headlines — connecting data, policy, and ground realities to deliver actionable insights. His work consistently bridges the gap between institutional analysis and investor understanding. <br><br> Ankit has spent three years at Livemint, where he currently helps drive market coverage, editorial strategy, and high-impact financial stories. Prior to this, he worked with leading business news networks such as CNBC-TV18, ET Now, TickerPlant News Service where he built deep expertise in stock market analysis, macroeconomic trends, primary markets, and coverage of key regulators including the RBI and SEBI. <br><br> Over the years, he has covered market cycles across bull and bear phases, IPO booms, liquidity shocks, and major policy shifts that reshaped investor sentiment. He has interviewed fund managers, corporate leaders, and policymakers, translating their perspectives into sharp, data-backed narratives. Ankit combines speed with accuracy — ensuring timely, credible, and insight-driven financial journalism that empowers both retail and institutional audiences.
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