Penny stock continues hitting upper circuit after 1:10 stock split, OFS, bonus issue announcement

String Metaverse share price hit 5% upper circuit for the fourth straight session on Monday after the company announced completion of its offer-for-sale (OFS) and a proposal for bonus issue of shares. The penny stock has jumped 20.4% in four sessions.
String Metaverse last week announced the successful completion of its offer for sale (OFS) of equity shares, which saw a strong and broad-based response from investors across categories. The company also executed a stock split during the same period.
Additionally, the company’s board of directors will also consider a bonus issue of shares on April 29.
String Metaverse OFS was conducted over two trading days with Non-Retail Investors segment getting approximately 149% subscription, and Retail Investors portion receiving 495% subscription.
Following the completion of the OFS, the company expects to be in compliance with the Minimum Public Shareholding (MPS) requirements as prescribed under applicable regulations.
The Board of Directors of String Metaverse is scheduled to meet on April 29, 2026, to consider a proposal for the issuance of bonus equity shares, subject to necessary approvals and applicable regulatory requirements.
“The proposed bonus issue may be structured to enhance participation of public shareholders. The promoters may forgo/renounce their entitlement to the bonus shares, thereby supporting an increase in public shareholding,” String Metaverse said in a release.
The proposed corporate action is aimed at rewarding public shareholders for their participation and continued support, enhancing public shareholding and market liquidity, aligning the company’s ownership structure with its long-term growth and participation objectives, it added.
String Metaverse stock split record date was April 24, 2026, Friday. Under the corporate action, the company subdivided one equity share of face value ₹10 each into ten equity shares of face value Re 1 each, fully paid-up.
At 1:10 PM, String Metaverse share price was still locked at 5% upper circuit of ₹9.15 apiece on the BSE.