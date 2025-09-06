Penny stock to be in focus on Monday after hitting upper circuit for 25 days in a row

Penny stock in focus: West Bengal-based commercial services company, Sellwin Traders shares will be in focus of the stock market investors on Monday, 8 September 2025, after the stock successfully hit its upper circuit for 25 consecutive trading sessions on the Indian stock market.

According to the data collected from the BSE website, Sellwin Traders has an upper price band of ₹12.31, while the lower price band stands at ₹11.83, with a tolerance price band of 2% for the penny stock.

Sellwin Traders' main business activity involves providing real estate and property services, along with advising on investments and trading of shares, investment into properties, and also providing finance-related services and other advisory services to its clients, according to the official website.

Business advisory, consulting, investment advisory, and management are some of the services offered by the firm.

Sellwin Traders Share Price Trend Sellwin Traders shares closed 1.94% higher at ₹12.07 after hitting their upper circuit levels on Friday's stock market session, compared to ₹11.84 at the previous market close.

The shares hit their intraday high level, hitting their upper circuit of ₹12.31 after the market opened on Friday. The shares have hit their upper circuit for 25 days in a row on the Indian stock market.

Shares of Sellwin Traders have given stock market investors nearly 6% gains in the last five years. However, the stock has lost more than 44% in the last one-year period.

On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the company's shares have gained over 160% in 2025 and are up 47.20% in the last one-month period. Sellwin traders are trading 8.06% higher in the last five market sessions on the Indian stock market.

According to the BSE data, the company shares hit their 52-week high level at ₹12.07 on Friday, 5 September 2025, while the 52-week low level was at ₹2.71 on 15 April 2025. The company's market capitalisation (M-Cap) stood at ₹277.52 crore as of the stock market close on Friday, 5 September 2025.

