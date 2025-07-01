Penny stock to be in focus on Wednesday after Capex expansion, cost-saving move

Penny stock: Shares of Exxaro Tiles Limited will be in focus of the stock market investors on Wednesday, 2 July 2025, after the company announced the installation of a 5 MW DC solar power project in Gujarat's Gorol, which seeks to reduce energy costs for the company by 30%, according to an exchange filing.

“The solar project is a major step in aligning our business operations with global sustainability goals. It not only strengthens our cost-efficiency but also demonstrates our commitment to clean energy and environmental responsibility,” said Mukeshkumar B. Patel, the Managing Director of Exxaro Tiles.

The Gujarat-based company expects to save nearly ₹5.67 crore every year, which is also a 30% reduction in the energy costs at the unit for the company from this move.

The company specialises in the production of Double Charge Vitrified Tiles, Glazed Vitrified Tiles (GVT), Polished Glazed Vitrified Tiles (PGVT), Wall Tiles, Ceramic Products, and Big Format Slab Tiles.

Exxaro Tiles operates from two manufacturing facilities, one in Talod (Sabarkantha District of Gujarat) and another in Padra (Vadodara, Gujarat)

Exxaro Tiles Share Price Trend Exxaro Tiles shares closed 4.27% higher at ₹9.28 after Tuesday's stock market session, compared to ₹8.90 in the previous market close.

The ceramic tile maker's shares have lost 24.51% in the last five years. However, Exxaro Tiles shares were trading 1.64% higher in the last one-year period. On a year-to-date basis, the shares were up 1.97% in 2025 and 12.86% higher in the last one-month period.

According to data collected from the BSE website, the shares hit their 52-week high at ₹11.59 on 12 December 2024, while the 52-week low was at ₹5.22 on 17 April 2025. The company's market capitalisation stood at ₹415.20 crore as of the stock market close on Tuesday, 1 July 2025.

Read all stories by Anubhav Mukherjee