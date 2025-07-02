Subscribe

Penny stock to be in focus on Wednesday after Capex expansion, cost-saving move

Stock Market Today: Penny stock is to be in focus on Wednesday after a CAPEX expansion with the installation of a solar power project and a cost-saving move. Check details about Exxaro Tiles

Ujjval Jauhari
Updated2 Jul 2025, 09:15 AM IST
Advertisement
Stock Market Today: Penny stock to be in focus on Wednesday
Stock Market Today: Penny stock to be in focus on Wednesday (Pixabay)

Stock Market Today: Penny stock Exxaro Tiles is to be in focus on Wednesday after a CAPEX expansion with installation of a solar power project and a cost-saving move

Advertisement

Exxaro Tiles announced that it is targeting approximately 5.67 crore in annual energy cost savings. The company also announces the installation of a 5 MW DC solar power project.

Also Read | Infosys, HCL Tech to TCS shares: Is IT sector poised for a better H2CY25

Penny stock Exxaro Tiles—CAPEX details

Exxaro Tiles announced the installation of a solar power project, which is to be set up on leased land for 25 years and 4 months and is dedicated to captive consumption for the company’s manufacturing unit at Talod, Gujarat.

The said plant currently consumes around 21 million electricity units annually, as per Exxaro Tiles.

 

Also Read | Stock market today: Eight stocks to buy or sell on Wednesday—2 July 2025

“The solar project is a major step in aligning our business operations with global sustainability goals. It not only strengthens our cost-efficiency but also demonstrates our commitment to clean energy and environmental responsibility,” said Mukesh Kumar B. Patel, Managing Director, Exxaro Tiles Limited, in a statement.

Advertisement

Exxaro Tiles operates two production facilities that are situated in Talod (Sabarkantha District, Gujarat) and Padra (Vadodara District, Gujarat).

The total installed capacity of these plants is 13,200,000 square meters annually. The facilities have robotic automation, cutting-edge machinery, and eco-friendly production techniques.

Also Read | Gold price drops on profit booking; experts unveil strategy for MCX Gold

Exxaro Tiles—Cost saving

With the expansions, the company anticipates saving about 5.67 crore annually, which translates to a 30% decrease in energy expenses at the facility as solar energy will now be supplementing operations.

The initiative reinforces Exxaro’s commitment to sustainability, operational efficiency, and responsible manufacturing, said the company in its release

About Exxaro Tiles

Exxaro Tiles Limited is a well-known brand in the Indian ceramic and vitrified tile sector, having been founded in 2008 and having its headquarters in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. Double Charge Vitrified Tiles, Glazed Vitrified Tiles (GVT), Polished Glazed Vitrified Tiles (PGVT), Wall Tiles and Ceramic Products, and Big Format Slab Tiles are among the company's specialties.

Advertisement

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

 
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsPenny stock to be in focus on Wednesday after Capex expansion, cost-saving move
Read Next Story