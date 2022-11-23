Penny stock to consider 3:10 bonus shares, scrip tumbles by 9%

The company said today in a stock exchange filing that “Pursuant to the Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday, 01st December, 2022 at 4.00 P.M at 29-A Gazdar House, 1st Floor, J.S.S. Marg, Near Kalbadevi Post Office, Mumbai - 400002, to inter alia, consider and approve: 1. Allotment of 34,52,985 Equity Shares in ratio of Rs. 10/- by way of Bonus issue to such members whose names have appeared in Register of Members as on November 25, 2022 being the record date fixed for the said purpose in the proportion of 3 (Three) new fully paid up equity share of Rs. 10/- each for every 10 (Ten) existing fully paid up Equity Share of Rs. 10/- each held by them (i.e. in the Ratio of 3:10); 2. Any other matter with the permission of the Chair."